Nick Taylor followed up last weekend’s historic win at the Canadian Open by firing a 2-over 72 in the first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Taylor was one of the last golfers to tee off at the Los Angeles Country Club for round one. He had one bogey and one birdie on the front nine and remained at even par for much of the back nine before back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17 to finish the day in a tie for 82nd. The Abbotsford, B.C., native is looking to win his second-consecutive tournament and first-career Major after he defeated Tommy Fleetwood with a miraculous 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole last weekend in Toronto.

Mackenzie Hughes was the top Canadian on Thursday, firing a 3-under 67 to end the day in a tie for 13th place. The Hamilton, Ont., native was at 2-under through 17 holes but a birdie on his final hole left him in a tie for 7th after the first round.

Adam Hadwin fired an even-par 70 on Thursday and heads into Friday tied for 37th. The Moose Jaw, Sask. native, was 2-under through the front-nine but bogeyed three of his next five holes before sinking a birdie on 17 to get back to even par.

“I played pretty much perfect golf for 13, 14 holes today." I had a four-hole stretch where I missed a few fairways…and I kind of got on a bit of a bogey run,” Hadwin said following his round. “But other than that, pretty solid golf. Tee to green, lots of fairways, it was nice to get one on 17 and not be over par for the day.”

Corey Conners also shot an even-par 70 on the day and says he is happy with the score, despite struggles with his putter.

“I really was happy with everything that I did today. It’s a solid start,” said Conners. “I felt like I drove it well, I hit a lot of really good iron shots. I just wasn’t able to take advantage of those opportunities with the putter.”

The Listowel, Ont., native finished tied for 20th at last week’s Canadian Open.

Adam Svensson birdied four holes but bogeyed five to finish his day at 1-over in a tie for 59th. Playing in his first U.S. Open, the Surrey, B.C., native said his overall round was good but knows he has plenty of room to improve.

“It was a little shaky. I’m very happy I birdied 18 there,” said Svensson after his first round. “One of those days I didn’t really strike it that good. A little sloppy overall but it’s all good.”

Calgary’s Roger Sloan bogeyed two of the final three holes as he shot a 2-over 72 on Thursday.

“Up and down. Those last three holes are beasts and they caught me today,” said Sloan. “Overall 2-over, can’t complain and I’ve got some work to do.”

Richmond Hill, Ont., native Taylor Pendrith started his round with a pair of bogeys over his first four holes but was able to steady his play, finishing with 14-consecutive pars to finish the round at 2-over.