Taylor becomes first Canadian to win at Pebble Beach

Canadian Nick Taylor (-19) shoots a two-under 70 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He becomes the first Canadian to ever win the event.

Taylor, 31, held a one-shot lead over Phil Mickelson going into Sunday, but was able to hold him off en route to his second win on tour.

American Kevin Streelman made a push, shooting a four-under 68, falling short at 15-under in second place.

