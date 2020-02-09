4m ago
Taylor becomes first Canadian to win at Pebble Beach
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Nick Taylor (-19) shoots a two-under 70 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He becomes the first Canadian to ever win the event.
Taylor, 31, held a one-shot lead over Phil Mickelson going into Sunday, but was able to hold him off en route to his second win on tour.
American Kevin Streelman made a push, shooting a four-under 68, falling short at 15-under in second place.
