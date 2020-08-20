Taylor ready for playoff push Canadian heads into the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs with a real shot at reaching the Tour Championship, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Nick Taylor spent far too many years as a bubble boy not to enjoy his present status.

Taylor heads into the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs in 37th spot on the points list, the top Canadian of the four who will tee it up this week at TPC Boston in the Northern Trust. His position comes after a solid year that included his second PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It’s unusual territory for Taylor. Since he joined the PGA Tour in 2015, he’s almost always finished up the year ranked between 100 and 130, often needing a late-season push to get inside the top 125. That’s the cutoff for golfers who get into the FedEx Cup playoffs and get to keep their status for the following season.

Last year it was 120, the year before 123. In 2016, he missed the cutoff ending up at 129.

“It really is great,” said Taylor of his current campaign. “I’m guaranteed two starts and if I can get a decent finish in one of those two, I should have a good shot at getting to East Lake.”

East Lake is the site of the Tour Championship where the top 30 players who get through the first two stages fight it out for a $15 million first place cheque. Everyone cashes in with the 30th-place finisher going home with $395,000.

There is more than money at stake, however. Players who make it to the final event earn entry into all big events on next season’s calendar, including the four majors.

“It was a goal of mine at the start of the year to make it to the top 30,” Taylor stated. “It really is the next level in terms of your schedule. You get to play in all four majors instead of sitting at home and watching them on TV.”

Taylor played in this year’s first major, the PGA Championship, two weeks ago, missing the cut. He’s also in the field for the Masters, which will be held in November, but has not qualified for next month’s U.S. Open.

Since the tour returned to action in June, Taylor has played four times, missing the cut twice and posting a couple of middle-of-the-pack finishes. He admits that he’s struggled with the putter, which was one of his assets a year ago and earlier this season.

“I just haven’t been consistent enough,” he stated. “I’ve had more three-putts than I’m used to, and I feel like I’m losing two to three shots a round.”

Putter aside, he feels good about the rest of his game and says he has confidence in the way he’s hitting the ball as he heads into the final stretch of the tour’s calendar.

The Abbotsford, B.C., product has had a remarkable season on and off the course. He and his wife, Andie, welcomed the arrival of son Charlie in October, and spending time with his young family was the reason Taylor took extra time at home before rejoining the tour after the restart.

“Everything that happens on the course seems a little less important,” said Taylor of the addition to his family. “It’s just easier to move on from things.”

What hasn’t been easy is the long stretch away from his family which remains back in Abbotsford. Watching his son grow up via FaceTime is tough, although they will be reunited soon when they return to their home in Scottsdale, Ariz., later this year.

For now, Taylor is on his own and trying to ride through the PGA Tour’s bubble for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Most evenings that usually means finding take-out food with fellow Canadians Corey Conners and Mac Hughes, and searching through Netflix for something to watch.

The return of other sports has been welcomed and he’s been following his beloved Vancouver Canucks. But there are still not enough distractions.

“I’ve probably spent a little too much time at the golf course,” admitted the 32-year-old. “There’s not much else to do.”

Taylor would love to spend three more weeks at the golf course. It would be a great way to end what has been a stellar season.