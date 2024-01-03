Hensley makes 33 saves as Minnesota holds off Boston in PWHL debut for both teams

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Taylor Heise and Sophia Kunin each scored less than eight minutes into the game, Nicole Hensley made 33 saves and Minnesota beat Boston 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League debut for both franchises.

Heise, the No. 1 overall pick, scored the first goal in Minnesota history — and the first league goal scored on American ice early in the first period. Kunin capitalized on another Boston turnover and beat Aerin Frankel with a shot from the circle.

Theresa Schafzahl, a former star for Vermont, scored the first goal in PWHL Boston history, cutting Minnesota’s lead to 2-1 at 7:59 of the second period. But Grace Zumwinkle, a University of Minnesota alum, scored just 55 seconds later with a shot off the crossbar from the slot to regain a two-goal advantage.

Megan Keller sent in a shot from the blue line for a power-play goal with 2:40 to go. But Hensley sealed it with a glove save at the final horn.

Minnesota had just one week to prepare — for Boston and four-time Olympian Hilary Knight — with its new coach Ken Klee after Charlie Burggraf suddenly resigned during the holiday break.

