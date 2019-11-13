Nigeria came from behind to beat Benin 2-1 on Wednesday at the start of the final stage of qualifying for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon was held 0-0 at home by Cape Verde, drawing another blank under new coach Toni Conceicao.

Semifinalists at this year’s African Cup, Nigeria made a fumbling start to the decisive group stage when it went behind in the third minute at home in Uyo to Stephane Sessegnon’s goal following a defensive error. Victor Osimhen converted a penalty on the brink of halftime and Samuel Kalu scored the winner in the second half to put three-time African champions Nigeria top of Group L.

Cameroon, the 2021 host, started with its second goalless draw in two games under Conceicao. Cameroon has already qualified as host but is playing in qualifying for match practice. The Cameroonians couldn’t find the target again in their Group F opener after a 0-0 draw against Tunisia in Portuguese coach Conceicao’s first game in charge a month ago. Conceicao replaced former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf, who was fired after Cameroon’s title defence at this year’s African Cup in Egypt ended with a round of 16 defeat by Nigeria.

The final qualifiers for 2021 kicked off less than four months after Algeria lifted the trophy by beating Sadio Mane’s Senegal 1-0 in the final in Egypt.

Algeria starts its qualifying campaign on Thursday against Zambia. Egypt plays Kenya the same day and the Pharaohs will be without Mohamed Salah for that game and Monday’s meeting with Comoros, the Egyptian Football Association said, because of an ankle injury. Salah has been wearing a protective boot on his left foot after playing in Liverpool’s win over champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The top two in each group will qualify for the 24-team finals except in Cameroon’s group, where just one other team will make it through.

There were also wins on Wednesday for Namibia, Malawi, Central African Republic and Guinea-Bissau.

Sierra Leone and Lesotho drew 1-1 in an eventful game in an empty stadium in Freetown. Sierra Leone was ordered by FIFA to play the game behind closed doors as punishment for fans misbehaving in a game against Liberia in September, when they threw objects and invaded the field.

Kwame Quee gave Sierra Leone the lead with 20 minutes to go. Thabantso Jane equalized in injury time and after both teams had a man sent off. Lesotho captain Marepe Basia was given a second yellow for his foul on George Davies in the final 10 minutes. Davies was sent off for retaliating.

