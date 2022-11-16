Known for their elaborate World Cup commercials, Nike has gone high-concept again with its ad for Qatar 2022.

Set in a laboratory in Switzerland, a group of scientists try to determine who is the greatest footballer of all-time by making players from both the past and present face off against one another.

The ad features current superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Sam Kerr and Alex Morgan, as well as multiple versions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

The commercial follows in the footsteps of previous classic Nike commercials like The Secret Tournament from 2002 that was directed by Monty Python's Terry Gilliam in which Manchester United legend Eric Cantona hosts a three-on-three tournament on a boat featuring the likes of Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Paul Scholes.