LeBrun: The lopsided goaltending matchup between Bolts and Avs showed up in Game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper is hopeful that forward Nikita Kucherov will be available for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"Yes, I think so. I hope so," Cooper said on Tuesday, according to Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn.

However, Cooper said that forward Brayden Point is day-to-day but doubtful to play when the series resumes on Wednesday in Tampa.

Kucherov, 29, left Monday's 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in the third period with an apparent injury and did not return.

He appeared to be in discomfort after taking a cross check from Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews.

Kucherov has registered seven goals and 19 assists in 20 games this postseason, including three assists against Colorado.

Point, who missed Game 3, has one assist over two games so far in the Cup final.

The 26-year-old missed all of Tampa's second-round series against the Florida Panthers as well as the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury suffered in a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14 in the opening round of the playoffs. He has two goals and three assists over nine playoff games this spring.

Colorado leads the Stanley Cup Final 2-1.