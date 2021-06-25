Cooper 'not sure' if Kucherov will play in Game 7

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was on the ice for warmups and will play in Game 7 as Tampa Bay looks to punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after Friday's morning skate he was "not sure" if Kucherov would play in the decisive game.

"Not sure. I wish I could give you guys lineup answers. I can't," Cooper said. "We'll have to wait till tonight."

Nikita Kucherov is NOT on the ice for the Lightning's optional morning skate. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 25, 2021

Kucherov left Game 6 in the first period and did not return to action after taking a hard cross-check from defenceman Scott Mayfield. He left for the locker room shortly later after making a hit on forward Mathew Barzal.

The 28-year-old is leading the playoffs in scoring with five goals and 22 assists for 27 points over 16 games after missing the entire regular season due to off-season hip surgery.