Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will be fined $25,000 and not suspended for making improper contact Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Sunday's Game 4, it was announced Monday.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second after a bizarre altercation with Ishbia and led to speculation about his availability for Game 5 of the series.

Late in the period, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who grabbed the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly — apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession — when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

“The ball went over into the corner there and one of the fans was holding the ball,” referee Tony Brothers said to a pool reporter. “Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it away from the fan, then after that he deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul.”

Jokic also scored 53 points in the game but the Suns pulled out a 129-124 victory to even the series at two games apiece.