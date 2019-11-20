TORONTO — Orlando lost all-star centre Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon to right ankle sprains in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Vucevic had to be helped off the court with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter. The seven-footer from Montenegro landed awkwardly as he tried to stop a Norman Powell drive to the basket. Gordon had left some three minutes earlier, also landing awkwardly after trying to stop an O.G. Anunoby dunk.

Orlando said both players would miss the rest of the game.

Vucevic was coming off an Eastern Conference Player of the Week performance for the period ending Nov. 17.

He averaged 21.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.33 blocks in three home wins for the Magic. He recorded season-highs for points (30) and rebounds (17) in a 125-121 win over Washington.

Vucevic had three points on one-of-eight shooting when he was injured Wednesday. His three-pointer in the first quarter ensured that Orlando has now made at least one three-point field goal in 998 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007 — the fifth-longest active streak in the league.

Vucevic had just five points in a 104-95 loss in Toronto on 1-for-13 shooting on Oct. 28.

Gordon had two points on one-of-three shooting when he exited.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.