HAMBURG — Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg European Open for the second straight year on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.

Basilashvili won 81 per cent of his first-serve points and broke Rublev four times.

He also double faulted six times and was broken three times by the Russian.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports