40m ago
Basilashvili wins 2nd straight title at Hamburg
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg European Open for the second straight year on Sunday. The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.
The Canadian Press
HAMBURG — Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg European Open for the second straight year on Sunday.
The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.
Basilashvili won 81 per cent of his first-serve points and broke Rublev four times.
He also double faulted six times and was broken three times by the Russian.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports