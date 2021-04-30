MLB and the MLBPA announced Friday that five more clubs have reached the threshold of 85 per cent of their Tier 1 individuals receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total to nine teams across the league.

This means those five teams will be allowed a relaxation of certain health and safety protocols within the next two weeks in consultation with medical experts.

As of Friday, MLB says over 81 per cent of all Tier 1 individuals -- which include players or staff members in direct contact with players -- are considered partially or fully vaccinated.

MLB also announced four new positive tests in this week's testing, two of Major League players and two of alternate site players.