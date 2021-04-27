Allie Long is headed back home.

NY/NJ Gotham FC acquired the United States midfielder and Northport, NY native in a trade with OL Reign on Tuesday. Heading the other way are a second-round draft pick and allocation money.

Long, 33, was in her fourth season with the Reign and had just signed an extension with the club this past February. She had started all three of the Reign's matches in 2021.

This will be Long's second stint with Gotham, having spent the 2011 season with the club when it was Sky Blue FC. Long won two NWSL titles as a member of the Portland Thorns in 2013 and 2017.

Internationally, Long has been capped 51 times by the USWNT and was a member of the 2019 Women's World Cup-winning side.