Kelley O'Hara has rejoined NJ/NY Gotham FC on a two-year deal, the club announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old United States wingback appeared in 75 games over four seasons with the team under its Sky Blue FC incarnation from 2013 to 2017.

“I’m beyond excited to enter the next chapter of my playing career with Gotham FC,” O’Hara said in a statement. “The team culture, the city, the people — there’s so much to look forward to with a team like this. I can’t wait to get started. I’m so excited to be back in NYC/NJ!”

A native of the Atlanta area, O'Hara spent the past two seasons with the Washington Spirit. The Stanford product was limited to only four games last season with a hip injury.

O'Hara is entering her 13th professional season.

“Kelley is a world-class player and champion with an unmatched competitive spirit who will help drive our culture forward,” Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West said. “Welcoming a player of Kelley’s caliber and stature via free agency makes this a very exciting day for Gotham FC and our fans.”

Internationally, O'Hara has been capped 156 times by the USWNT and has won two World Cups and a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.