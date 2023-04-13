NLL: 10 Things To Know For Week 20

Four clubs (Toronto, Buffalo, San Diego, Calgary) have punched their tickets to “The March to May” through a Week 19 that saw the defending champion Mammoth keep their playoff hopes very much alive and the Swarm continue their mid-to-late-season run as the hottest team in the National Lacrosse League. And the games grow even more critical in Week 20 as some key matchups may mean the difference for teams seeking postseason berths.

National audiences across the U.S. and Canada will be witness, as two key contests serve as NLL Games of the Week on TSN (Las Vegas @ Calgary, Friday, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT. also KVMY-TV; and Philadelphia @ Toronto, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, also WNYA-TV) and another finds a home on ESPNU (San Diego @ Colorado, Friday, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT, also WPSG-TV).

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 20:

“The March to May” clinching/elimination scenarios include: Buffalo (already in playoffs) can earn a quarterfinal home playoff game with a win vs. New York San Diego (already in playoffs and clinched QF home playoff) can secure the West Conference #1 seed with at Colorado on Friday, OR a Calgary loss vs. Las Vegas Friday Panther City would clinch a playoff berth with a win at Vancouver on Saturday AND one of the following: Philadelphia loss at Toronto on Saturday, OR Halifax loss at Saskatchewan on Saturday Colorado would clinch a playoff berth with a win vs San Diego on Friday AND Saskatchewan loss vs Halifax on Saturday AND Philadelphia loss at Toronto on Saturday Saskatchewan would be eliminated with a loss vs Halifax on Saturday AND Colorado win vs San Diego on Friday Las Vegas would be eliminated from playoff contention with: a loss at Calgary on Friday, OR Colorado win vs San Diego on Friday, OR Saskatchewan win vs Halifax on Saturday Rochester, Georgia, Halifax and Philadelphia are still in playoff consideration but do not have clinching scenarios in Week 20 New York, Albany and Vancouver have been eliminated from postseason contention

include: Just like the battles for first place in the East and West Conferences will likely go down to the last weekend, the race for the scoring title is a tight one . With New York and its superstar Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) idle, Rochester’s Connor Fields (East Amherst, N.Y.) pulled to within a goal of the season lead: Teat 49, Fields 48. The Riptide have three games remaining, all away contests, while the Knighthawks take this week off before hosting Georgia (April 22) and Philadelphia (April 29). Teat’s 115 points are seven ahead of Buffalo’s Dhane Smith (Kitchener, Ont.) for the overall lead.

. First up: Albany (3-10), which edged Rochester (9-7) on Saturday in Western N.Y., in the process snapping a 10-game losing streak. The FireWolves will look to do the same to streaking Georgia on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN+, TSN+, WNYA My4) at MVP Arena. Vancouver (4-12) has similar aspirations against Panther City (9-7) on Saturday (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, ESPN+, TSN+, Bally Sports SW) at Rogers Arena, while New York (4-11) aims to keep Buffalo (11-4) out of the top spot in the East. San Diego’s Curtis Dickson (Port Coquitlam, B.C) has been through the NLL wars. Entering Saturday's game vs. Las Vegas, the Delaware grad now in his 12th season (11 with Calgary) had 497 goals. And with just 30 seconds left in the game, he netted his third, getting him to the magic 500 and making him only the eighth player in league history to reach that plateau . He currently leads the Seals in goalswith 42, and sits at #4 overall in the league.

on Saturday vs. New York (7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+). The night honors the son of former Bandit and NLL Hall of Famer , who fought Burkitt’s Lymphoma until his death in 2014. Other activities planned include a Lacrosse Ball Surprise pre-game, commemorative posters, a post-game meet and greet at Aloft hotel in Buffalo with players as well as raffles with proceeds going toward TOLN fundraising. Las Vegas held a similar event on March 25. The Roughnecks hosted their annual "Superhero Party" on WestJet Field at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, and the local media had a little fun matching Calgary players with caped counterparts: Kyle ‘Aquaman’ Waters (Orangeville, Ont.), Tanner ‘Cookie Monster’ Cook (Courtice, Ont.), Haiden ‘Superman II’ Dickson (Delta, B.C.), Shane ‘The Flash’ Simpson (Hamilton, Ont.) and Josh ‘The Mailman’ Currier (Peterborough, Ont.). And Tyler Pace (Coquitlam, B.C.) dubbed himself "Batman" and Jesse King (Victoria, B.C.) "Robin" for a Dynamic Duo that subdued Panther City, 12-5. This week the club’s final home date of the regular season vs. Las Vegas (9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT. also KVMY-TV) has been designated as “Fan Appreciation Night,” which Josh’s brother Zach Currier (Peterborough, Ont.) previewed on GlobalTV.

: Albany (WYNA My4); Las Vegas (KVMY Ch. 21); Panther City (Bally Sports SW) and Philadelphia (WPSG CW57). Some milestones players eclipsed last week include:

Georgia defenseman/transition player Jeremy Thompson (Syracuse, N.Y.) now has 1643 loose ball recoveries, passing Mark Steenhuis for sixth on the all-time list, after grabbing 11 vs. Saskatchewan Panther City defenseman/transition player Tyler Burton (London, Ont.) now has 804 loose ball recoveries after nabbing six vs. Calgary San Diego goaltender Frank Scigliano (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs became the 16th goaltender in league history to reach 50 in the Seals’ win over Las Vegas Rochester forward Connor Fields (East Amherst, N.Y.) now has 100 goals after scoring twice vs. Albany Saskatchewan goaltender Alex Buque (Whitby, Ont.) has now played 4022 minutes after minding the net for 57 vs. Georgia Saskatchewan defenseman Ryan Dilks (Edmonton, Alb.) now has 100 career points after an assist vs. Georgia



Some milestones players may reach this week include:

Albany defenseman Brett Manney (Newtown, Pa.) needs three loose ball recoveries to reach 600 Buffalo forward Josh Byrne (New Westminster, B.C.) needs six assists to reach 200 Buffalo forward Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, Ont.) needs two loose ball recoveries to reach 900 Buffalo transition player Ian MacKay (Port Elgin, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100 Buffalo defenseman Ethan O’Connor (Milton, Ont.) needs eight loose ball recoveries to reach 600 Buffalo defenseman Steve Priolo (St. Catharines, Ont) needs two points to reach 200; and five loose ball recoveries to reach 1200 Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs one game dressed to pass Colin Doyle and Mark Steenhuis for seventh all-time in league history with 267 Colorado forward Tyson Gibson (Maple, Ont.) needs one point to reach 100 Colorado forward Ryan Lee (Newmarket, Ont.) needs four goals to reach 100 Colorado forward Eli McLaughlin (Surrey, B.C.) needs one loose ball recovery to reach 400 Colorado forward Chris Wardle (Victoria, B.C.) needs one goal to reach 100 Colorado forward Zed Williams (Silver Creek, N.Y.) needs four goals to reach 100 Georgia head coach Ed Comeau needs one win to pass Darris Kilgour for second on the all-time list with 122 Georgia forward Andrew Kew (Oakville, Ont.) needs two points to reach 200 Halifax defenseman David Brock (Burlington, Ont) needs one point to reach 100 Halifax defenseman Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, Ont.) needs five points to reach 100; and 10 loose ball recoveries to reach 900 Halifax forward Randy Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) needs three assists to reach 300 Las Vegas forward Zack Greer (Whitby, Ont.) needs four loose ball recoveries to reach 600 Las Vegas forward Jacob Ruest (Cornwall, Ont.) needs one game played to reach 100 New York forward Tyler Digby (New Westminster, B.C.) needs four loose ball recoveries to reach 400 Philadelphia defenseman/transition player Trevor Baptiste (Denville, N.J.) needs seven faceoff wins to reach 1200 Philadelphia forward Mitch Jones (Delta, B.C.) needs 10 assists to reach 300; and nine points to reach 500 Philadelphia forward Blaze Riorden (Fairport, N.Y.) needs five goals to reach 100 Rochester forward Curtis Knight (Oshawa, Ont.) needs six assists to reach 300 San Diego defenseman/transition player Brodie Merrill (Orangeville, Ont) needs one game played to pass Derek Suddons for third place on the all-time list with 275. Saskatchewan forward Dan Lintner (Courtice, Ont.) needs one point to reach 200 Toronto defenseman TD Ierlan (Victor, N.Y.) needs three faceoff wins to reach 500 Toronto forward Challen Rogers (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs three assists to reach 100 Toronto goaltender Nick Rose (Orangeville, Ont.) needs 17 minutes played to become the seventh goaltender all-time with 9000 minutes played Vancouver forward Adam Charalambides (Georgetown, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100 Vancouver forward Shawn Evans (Peterborough, Ont.) needs 10 points to pass Josh Sanderson for fifth on the all-time list with 1358 Vancouver defenseman Brett Mydske (New Westminster, B.C.) needs one point to reach 100



Schedule – Week 20 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Desert Dogs (5-10) @ Roughnecks (11-5), 9pm, NLL Game of the Week on TSN, ESPN+, KVMY Ch. 21

Seals (12-3) @ Mammoth (8-7), 9pm, ESPNU, TSN+

Saturday

Swarm (7-8) @ FireWolves (3-12), 7pm, ESPN+, TSN+, WNYA My4

Wings (7-8) @ Rock (12-4), 7pm, NLL Game of the Week on TSN, ESPN+, WPSG CW57

Riptide (4-11) @ Bandits (11-4), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Thunderbirds (7-8) @ Rush (6-9), 9:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Panther City (9-7) @ Warriors (4-12), 10pm, ESPN+, TSN+, Bally Sports SW

