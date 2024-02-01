NLL: Ten things to know for Week 10
NLL Logo
Published
The National Lacrosse League rolls out a full eight-game schedule for Week 10, with every team in action over three days, highlighted by a battle between Western New York rivals Rochester and Buffalo as the NLL Saturday Showcase (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+, CW23), NLL Game of the Week on TSN pitting Toronto at Calgary (Saturday, 9 pm.. ET / 7 p.m. MT, TSN, ESPN+) and bonus Sunday tilt between Colorado and San Diego at Pechanga Arena (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPNU, TSN+).
Here are 10 things to know about the NLL entering Week 10:
- Powless, Lyle Thompson Featured: NLL.com’s writers continued a run of in-depth player stories last week, with this Anna Taylor feature on Albany FireWolves and Turtle Clan of the Mohawk people member Marshall Powless’s hobby making the indigenous musical instrument the horn rattle, and Adam Levi’s fresh look at Lyle Thompson in the context of his 300th career goal.
- Community Corner: A few teams continued notable community outreach recently, including:
- Calgary Roughnecks standout forward Jesse King announced his “Goals for Gold” program in conjunction with YES TV, a faith and family values channel in Canada. For every goal he scores this year, YES TV will donate $50, King will donate $20 and the Roughnecks Foundation will throw in another $20. King has eight goals on the season so far, and clicked for 42 last season.
- The Buffalo Bandits Wheelchair Lacrosse team held a two-hour clinic intending to recruit potential players and coaches to start a Rochester-based team, last Saturday at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center in Rochester. WHAM-TV covered the event.
- Bandits Chase Fraser (Vancouver), Cam Wyers (Ottawa, Ont.) and Dylan Robinson (Pickering, Ont.) also visited four Dunkirk (N.Y.) elementary and intermediate schools for a lacrosse demonstration and skills drills, as well as a discussion about the sport and encouraging talk.
- The Philadelphia Wings visited the Penn Museum to learn more about its Asian artifacts.
- Halvsies: When Panther City Lacrosse Club topped the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday night, a pair of PCLC standouts made Michelob Ultra Arena their personal, record-setting playgrounds. The venerable Callum Crawford (Ottawa, Ont.) set the league record with 12 first half points (six goals, six assists), finishing with 14, including a season-NLL high of eight goals and earning NLL Player of the Week in the process. Meanwhile, teammate Will Malcom (New Westminster, B.C.) posted 14 points, on four goals and 10 helpers.
- Metric Magic: For more on Crawford’s historic night, check out this week’s “LaxMetrics Powered by the NLL” by Cooper Perkins, who breaks it down by the numbers.
- Screen Shots: Four NLL games this weekend will feature local broadcasts, on five networks, including Halifax at Philadelphia (Friday, 7 p.m ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia); Vancouver at Georgia (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Peachtree Sports); Las Vegas at Albany (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, My4 Albany); and Rochester at Buffalo (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., CW23); this is in addition to ESPN+ and TSN+ for each of those games.
- Seals New Power Players: NLL.com’s Week 10 Power Rankings are live, and it’s the San Diego Seals who have flipped places with the Rock, San Diego now occupying the No. 1 spot after their exciting 12-11 win at Philadelphia. Toronto stayed at No. 2 over idle Albany, Buffalo and Panther City, which crept up one spot to No. 5 after an impressive win at Las Vegas. Special shout-out to the New York Riptide, who earn their first-ever Power Ratings mention at No. 8 after their third win in the last four.
- NLL Players reaching milestones last week included:
- Buffalo forward Chris Cloutier (Kitchener, Ont.) now has 205 points after notching six assists vs. Toronto
- Colorado coach Pat Coyle passed Bob Hamley for 10th place all-time with 80 coaching wins when the Mammoth defeated the Vancouver Warriors
- Georgia forward Brendan Bomberry (Six Nations, Ont.) now has 101 assists after gifting two vs. New York
- Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) passed Colin Doyle for fifth on the all-time goals list with 529 after scoring five vs. Rochester. (San Diego’s Dane Dobbie has 523, see below note)
- Halifax goaltender Warren Hill (Six Nations, Ont.) now has 2034 saves after notching 42 vs. Rochester
- Halifax forward Randy Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) now has 201 goals after netting two vs. Rochester
- Las Vegas forward Zack Greer (Whitby, Ont.) now has 604 points after his three-goal, two assist effort vs. Panther City
- Philadelphia forward Holden Cattoni (Calgary, Alb.) now has 402 points after notching two goals and four assists vs. San Diego
- Philadelphia forward Joe Resetarits (Hamburg, N.Y.) became the first American-born player to reach 400 assists (now 402) when he dished out three vs. San Diego
- New York forward Connor Kearnan (Courtice, Ont.) now has 202 points after three goals and four assists vs. Georgia
- Toronto forward Mark Matthews (Oshawa, Ont.) passed Rhys Duch for 12th on the all-time list with 619 after distributing two vs. Buffalo; (note: he needs four assists to pass Gavin Prout for 11th on the all-time list with 622)
- Player achievements within reach this week are:
- Buffalo forward Josh Byrne (New Westminster, B.C.) needs one point to reach 400
- Buffalo forward Dhane Smith (Kitchener, Ont.) needs four points to become the 14th player in league history to reach 1000
- Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs one game dressed to pass Brodie Merrill for third on the all-time list with 277
- Calgary forward Tyler Pace (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs five goals to reach 100
- Colorado defenseman Paul Dawson (Oakville, Ont.) needs five points to reach 100
- Georgia forward Seth Oakes (Akwesasne, N.Y.) needs three points to reach 100
- Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) needs one game played to pass Brandon Miller for 10th place on the all-time list with 262
- Halifax defenseman Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, Ont.) needs one point to reach 100
- Halifax forward Cody Jamieson (Six Nations, Ont.) needs seven assists to reach 600
- New York forward Reilly O’Connor (Whitby, Ont.) needs four points to reach 400
- New York forward Larson Sundown (Basom, N.Y.) needs six points to reach 100
- New York forward Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) needs 12 points to reach 300
- Panther City forward Callum Crawford (Ottawa, Ont.) needs three goals to pass Shawn Evans for ninth place all-time with 480
- San Diego forward Dane Dobbie (Elora, Ont.) needs five goals (depending on Ryan Benesch, see note above) to pass Colin Doyle for sixth place on the all-time goals list with 528
- Saskatchewan forward Patrick Dodds (Victoria, B.C.) needs three assists to reach 100
- Saskatchewan goaltender Frank Scigliano (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs 31 saves to reach 4000
- Toronto forward Chris Boushy (Oakville, Ont.) needs five goals to reach 100
- Toronto forward Dan Lintner (Courtice, Ont.) needs five assists to reach 100
- Toronto forward Mark Matthews (Oshawa, Ont.) needs four assists to pass Gavin Prout for 11th on the all-time list with 622
- Toronto Rock goaltender Nick Rose (Orangeville, Ont.) needs one win to become the fifth goaltender in league history to reach 100 (Matt Vinc, Pat O’Toole, Bob Watson, Mike Poulin)