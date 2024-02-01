NLL: Ten things to know for Week 10

The National Lacrosse League rolls out a full eight-game schedule for Week 10, with every team in action over three days, highlighted by a battle between Western New York rivals Rochester and Buffalo as the NLL Saturday Showcase (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+, CW23), NLL Game of the Week on TSN pitting Toronto at Calgary (Saturday, 9 pm.. ET / 7 p.m. MT, TSN, ESPN+) and bonus Sunday tilt between Colorado and San Diego at Pechanga Arena (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPNU, TSN+).

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL entering Week 10: