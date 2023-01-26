NLL: Ten things to know for Week 9

The National Lacrosse League features seven games, with all but two teams competing (Buffalo gets back-to-back road dates at Philadelphia on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and New York on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, both on TSN+). Toronto travels to Calgary in the NLL Game of the Week on TSN (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. MT, also ESPN+) and San Diego takes on Colorado in a battle of two one-loss teams atop the West (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. MT, ESPN+, TSN+).

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 9:

The NLL’s “Every Child Matters” initiative launched on Monday across the league, an expansion of its commitment to bringing awareness to the forcible placement of Indigenous children in residential and boarding schools by the Canadian and United States governments from the 19th century to as late as 1996 in Canada. All 15 teams will participate in the program for the next three weeks, through the games of Feb. 11. A few early highlights of teams’ commitment to the program include:

The Saskatchewan Rush, in partnership with TD and the Saskatoon Tribal Council, introduced a new pre-game tradition of presenting a star blanket to the opposing team on Co-op Field prior to each home game this season. The Star Blanket is used to honor, protect, and celebrate one's achievements. It is placed on an individual, to wrap them in respect. Each blanket is individualized but they all hold the image of a star in the center. The star represents the Creator's Eye, to show that whenever the creator is with you and covering you, you are safe.

The Vancouver Warriors will host their second annual First Nations Celebration game on Saturday vs. Panther City, presented by TD. As a part of the celebration, the Warriors are introducing the team's first-ever alternate jersey. The black-based jersey features red and white stripes and a First Nations-themed logo designed by local Vancouver-based artist K.C. Hall (Heiltsuk Nation).



The Desert Dogs will host “Indigenous Heritage Night” on February 4 vs. Colorado. The event will include performances from groups presented in consultation with Native American tribes of Southern Nevada. In addition, complimentary tickets and transportation to the game will be provided to Indigenous and Native communities, in coordination with the Strong Roots Charitable Foundation. Las Vegas kicked off its Native American community outreach in early December when hosting a clinic at Las Vegas Sportspark, the team’s practice facility. Tribes from Nevada, northwest Arizona, along with participants in the Clark County School District Indian Education Opportunity Program were able to get up close and personal with coach Shawn Williams, along with a group of Las Vegas players.

In addition to the TSN Game of the Week and full coverage across ESPN+, five games this week will be simulcast locally in the U.S.: Las Vegas (KVMY Ch. 21); New York (MSG Network), Philadelphia (NBC Sports Philadelphia), Colorado (Altitude Sports) and Panther City (KTXA Ch. 21)



The New York Riptide will be hosting "Hometown Heroes Night" on Saturday vs. Buffalo. The team will honor some of their own heroes including players who also serve as firefighters—Damon Edwards (Toronto) and Matt Marinier (Burlington, Ont.)—and coaches who are police officers—Jim Ladouceur and Pat Jones. Local Long Island-based hometown heroes will also be honored during the game, as well as 15 veterans from Warrior Ranch Foundation, which works with Veterans using Equine assisted therapy which has proven to reduce the symptoms of PTSD. Proceeds of the 50/50 for this game will benefit Never Forget Lacrosse.

The Philadelphia Wings will retire Kevin Finneran’s No. 11 jersey on Friday with a banner-raising at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 5,000 fans in attendance at the contest vs. Buffalo will receive a replica of that banner.

The Calgary Roughnecks and defenseman Zach Currier (Peterborough, Ont.) took part in a program promoting wheelchair lacrosse in conjunction with WinSport, which is expanding programming with the unveiling of 27 new wheelchairs that were purchased through the support of a grant by The Calgary Foundation.

Third- through fifth-graders at Schuylerville Elementary School enjoyed a lacrosse clinic with Albany FireWolves players in the team’s “Part of the Pack” program that provides opportunities for area schools or lacrosse clubs to learn the basics of the sport, enhance skill development, and interact with professional players in a casual atmosphere. Students will also join the team on the field for player introductions and the National Anthem at the March 25 game vs. Toronto.

Some milestones players eclipsed last week include:

Albany forward Jerome Thompson (Nedrow, N.Y.) now has 100 points after recording two assists vs. New York

Buffalo forward Josh Byrne (New Westminster, B.C.) now has 304 career points after a four-goal, four-assist effort at Rochester

Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, Ont.) became the first player to surpass 14,000 minutes in goal

Las Vegas forward Jacob Ruest (Cornwall, Ont.) now has 100 goals after netting one vs. Vancouver

New York defenseman Damon Edwards (Toronto) now has 503 loose ball recoveries after grabbing four vs. Albany

New York defenseman/transition player Jay Thorimbert (Whitby, Ont.) became the first player in League history to reach 2800 face off wins

Toronto defenseman Mitch de Snoo (Oshawa, Ont.) scooped up 11 loose balls and now has 803.

Toronto GK Nick Rose (Orangeville, Ont.) passed Aaron Bold for 7th place with 8398 minutes

Toronto forward Dan Craig (Shelburne, Ont) now has 201 points after three goals and three assists at Philadelphia

Vancouver forward Shawn Evans (Peterborough, Ont.) passed Shawn Williams for 10th place AND tied Anthony Cosmo for 9th place with 258 games played.

Vancouver forward Logan Schuss (Ladner, B.C.) now has 602 loose ball recoveries after gobbling up four vs. Las Vegas

Some milestones players may reach this week include:

Buffalo forward Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, Ont.) needs one goal to reach 200

Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs one game played to pass Shawn Williams for 10th place AND tie Anthony Cosmo for 9th place on the all-time list with 258

Calgary defenseman Jeff Cornwall (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs 10 loose ball recoveries to reach 600

Calgary defenseman Curtis Manning (New Westminster, B.C.) needs seven loose ball recoveries to reach 700

Colorado forward Connor Robinson (New Westminster, B.C.) needs five points to reach 100

Colorado forward Rhys Duch (Victoria, B.C.) needs one assist to reach 600 and three points to pass Mark Steenhuis for 11th on the all-time list with 1014

Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) needs 10 loose ball recoveries to reach 1200

Halifax defenseman David Brock (Burlington, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100

Halifax forward Cody Jamieson (Six Nations, Ont.) needs nine loose ball recoveries to reach 700

Las Vegas forward Rob Hellyer (Lions Head, Ont.) needs two assists to reach 400

New York defenseman Damon Edwards (Toronto) needs one point for 100

New York forward Reilly O’Connor (Whitby, Ont.) needs one goal to reach 100

New York forward Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) needs five assists to reach 100.

Philadelphia defenseman/transition player Trevor Baptiste (Denville, N.J.) needs nine faceoff wins to become the 13th player to reach 1000

Philadelphia defenseman John Ranagan (Yorktown, N.Y.) needs six loose ball recoveries to reach 400

Rochester forward Holden Cattoni (Calgary, Alb.) needs four loose ball recoveries to reach 300

Newly-acquired Panther City forward Callum Crawford (Ottawa, Ont.) needs six points to pass Shawn Williams for ninth place on the all-time list with 1153, and 11 loose ball recoveries to reach 1000

Philadelphia goaltender Angus Goodleaf (Kahanwake, Que.) needs 19 minutes played to reach 2000

Rochester defenseman Dan Coates (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs eight faceoff wins to reach 500

San Diego forward Dane Dobbie (Elora, Ont.) needs five points to become the 13th player in league history to reach 1000

San Diego forward Austin Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) needs three assists to reach 100

Saskatchewan defenseman Matt Beers (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs five assists to reach 100

Saskatchewan forward Josh Currier (Peterborough, Ont.) needs one goal to reach 100

Saskatchewan defenseman Ryan Dilks (Edmonton, Alb.) needs five points to reach 100

Saskatchewan forward Matthew Dinsdale (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs one goal to reach 100

Saskatchewan forward Ryan Keenan (Oshawa, Ont.) needs four points for 300

Saskatchewan defenseman/transition player Mike Messenger (Surrey, B.C.) needs one faceoff win to reach 400

Toronto forward Dan Dawson (Oakville, Ont.) needs 10 points to become the second player in NLL history to reach 1500 in his career (John Tavares is the other)

Toronto forward Stephen Keogh (Toronto) needs two loose ball recoveries to reach 500

Toronto GK Nick Rose (Orangeville, Ont.) needs one win to pass Aaron Bold for 6th all-time with 86

Vancouver forward Riley Loewen (Burnaby, B.C.) needs three points to reach 300

Vancouver defenseman Justin Salt (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs nine loose ball recoveries to reach 600

Schedule – Week 9 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Knighthawks (6-0) @ Thunderbirds (3-3), 6pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Bandits (4-2) @ Wings (2-3), 7pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Saturday

Bandits (4-2*) @ Riptide (1-4), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Desert Dogs (1-4) @ Rush (2-2), 8:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Rock (4-2) @ Roughnecks (3-2), 9pm, ESPN+, TSN Game of the Week

Seals (4-1) @ Mammoth (3-1), 9pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Panther City (3-3) @ Warriors (1-5), 10pm, ESPN+, TSN+-

*pending Friday result