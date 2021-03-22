27m ago
No. 13 Wright State bounces No. 4 Arkansas
No. 13 Wright State earns the second major upset of the Women’s NCAA tournament with a 66-62 victory over No. 4 Arkansas in their first round matchup on Monday. This is Wright State's first tournament victory in school history.
TSN.ca Staff
No. 13 Wright State earns the second major upset of the Women’s NCAA tournament with a 66-62 victory over No. 4 Arkansas in their first round matchup on Monday.
This is Wright State's first tournament victory in school history.
Earlier, BYU advanced from the 11th seed with a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers.
Angel Baker scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help Wright St. earn the upset victory, Emani Jefferson added 13 points.
Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points on 14-18 shooting for Arkansas in the losing cause.