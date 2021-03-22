No. 13 Wright State bounces No. 4 Arkansas

No. 13 Wright State earns the second major upset of the Women’s NCAA tournament with a 66-62 victory over No. 4 Arkansas in their first round matchup on Monday.

This is Wright State's first tournament victory in school history.

Earlier, BYU advanced from the 11th seed with a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers.

Angel Baker scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help Wright St. earn the upset victory, Emani Jefferson added 13 points.

Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points on 14-18 shooting for Arkansas in the losing cause.