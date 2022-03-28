No. 2 Connecticut edges No. 1 NC State to advance to Final Four

Connecticut is moving on to the Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The No. 2 Huskies defeated the No. 1 NC State Wolfpack 91-87 in double overtime of their Elite 8 matchup on Monday night.

It marks the 14th straight time the Huskies have advanced to the Final Four.