25m ago
No. 3 Arizona outlasts No. 11 BYU
Aari McDonald had 17 points with 11 rebounds and Arizona outlasted BYU, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since coach Adia Barnes was a player for the Wildcats in 1998.
The Canadian Press
The third-seeded Wildcats (18-5) finally went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Sam Thomas with 3:47 left, not long after McDonald's 3 cut their deficit to one. BYU (19-6) had matched its biggest lead of the game -- four points -- on a layup by Shaylee Gonzales with just over five minutes left.
McDonald, a second-team All-American and the Pac-12 player of the year, sealed the game when she stole the ball from Gonzales, the co-West Coast Conference player of the year, and drove for a layup with 3 seconds left. The Wildcats moved on to face Texas A&M.
Texas native Cate Reese had 12 points for Arizona, and Trinity Baptiste had 11 rebounds before fouling out.
Gonzales had 16 points for BYU. Tegan Graham had 13.