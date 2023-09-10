No. 4 Florida State scores most points in Norvell era, routs Southern Miss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson had three touchdown runs and No. 4 Florida State routed Southern Miss 66-13 in its home opener Saturday night for the most points under coach Mike Norvell.

Jordan Travis threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and backup Tate Rodemaker added a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Travis’ first touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Darion Williamson, gave him 50 career TD passes.

The Seminoles (2-0) have scored 35 or more points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. On Saturday, they did it in the third quarter — and before Southern Miss (1-1) found the end zone.

Caziah Holmes added a 40-yard touchdown run as the Seminoles ran for 306 yards. Florida State was able to move the ball at will even without starting offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Robert Scott.

Rodrigues Clark had 67 yards on 12 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Southern Miss.

Billy Wiles completed just 11 of 34 passes for 154 yards in his second college start for the Golden Eagles.

TAKEAWAYS

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles had 70 yards of offense and 68 yards in penalties in the first half, falling behind 31-3.

Florida State: The Seminoles scored four touchdowns and a field goal on seven first-half drives.

UP NEXT

Southern Miss: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.

Florida State: At Boston College on Saturday in ACC opener.