The defending National Champions have been eliminated.

No. 1 seeded Baylor was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after a 93-86 overtime loss to No. 8 seeded North Carolina on Saturday. UNC led by as many as 25 in the second half but the Bears were able to claw back and force overtime as James Akinjo tied the game with 16.3 seconds remaining.

Guard R.J. Davis led the Tar Heels with 30 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He drilled five threes as the catalyst of the UNC offence. Forward Brady Manek was ejected for a flagrant two foul with 10:08 remaining in the second half as North Carolina held a 67-42 lead. Baylor went on an 11-0 run following the ejection. Manek left with 26 points and five rebounds.

Guard Adam Flagler led the Bears with 27 points in the loss. Baylor is the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated from this year’s March Madness Tournament.

More to come.