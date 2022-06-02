Should Dustin Johnson be allowed to stay on the PGA Tour after playing in LIV Golf event?

TORONTO — Dustin Johnson's sudden withdrawal from the RBC Canadian Open has not slowed ticket sales.

The 2018 winner of Canada's national men's golf championship announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational running opposite the Canadian Open outside London, England.

Within a day Johnson lost his sponsorship from RBC and the PGA Tour has threatened Johnson, Graeme McDowell, and other players who jump to the LIV Golf with disciplinary action.

A spokesman for Golf Canada says that there was "nothing impactful" in terms of ticket sales or corporate interest for the Canadian Open after Johnson's announcement.

World No. 9 Sam Burns was added to the Canadian Open's field on Thursday morning.

Johnson is 13th in the world rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.