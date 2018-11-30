San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson returns to Ottawa on Friday to face the Senators for the first time since being traded back on Sep. 13.

The memories and emotions felt amongst the Sens players and their fans certainly won’t be easy to stomach once they see their former captain take the ice in a teal-coloured sweater.

“I think he’s probably going to get a standing ovation”, Sens forward Mark Stone told reporters on Friday. “I think he deserves it. I think he earned that with the way he played on the ice every night. He’s one of the best players to ever play in Ottawa so he deserves that.”

The multitude of drama surrounding Karlsson’s departure cannot be ignored; however, it also cannot erase his Conn Smythe-worthy performance during the 2017 NHL playoffs as he brought the Sens within an overtime win of the Stanley Cup Finals.

His former teammates don’t hold any ill-will towards him either.

“Ultimately, he’s a friend of ours”, Stone said. “One of the best players to ever play here and the things that he did in my time here was nothing short of spectacular. You remember the good times that we had. The playoff run that he carried us on those are the things he should be remembered for.”

Karlsson’s departure left a leadership vacuum in the Sens’ dressing room, but the team is confident in the players who have rose to the occasion in his absence.

“It was tough without him and it was weird not seeing him here for camp”, forward Zack Smith said. “It’s a big change, but we’ve had some guys step up. You look at the play of Mark Stone. He’s just taken his game and leadership to a whole other level to fill that hole. Whether he would have had that opportunity or expanded his role with Karlsson here you don’t know, but it’s nice to see a guy like Stone flourish with that opportunity.”

The Sens currently sit in seventh in the Atlantic at 11-12-3, two points adrift from the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth. Smith believes the club has held its own against early season adversity.

“It’s no secret that we don’t have the same guns that we did maybe a season or two ago”, Smith said. “If you’re going to win in this league you have to have some cohesiveness and I think we’ve done a good job of that so far. Looking at that trip and even down 0-3, lost the first three games a big comeback win like that, you lose that game I think it can go south pretty quick so I think we’ve done a good job of battling ourselves out of adversity.”

Offensively, Karlsson’s output isn’t in line with what came to be expected from him in Ottawa. The Swede has two goals and 13 assists through 26 games thus far, but Smith is convinced that his former teammate’s offensive touch will pick up as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings.

“It’s got to be kind of an eye opener to go to a different club and things change”, Smith said. “The settings change, the systems change, but he’s obviously been coming around the last couple games so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him at his best at some point this year.”

The turnaround for Karlsson might already have started. He didn’t record his first goal as a Shark until Nov. 17, but he’s posted two goals and five points in the six games since.