The 4pm ET deadline on Monday for teams to reach long-term extensions with players under the franchise tag came and went without new deals for running backs Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

No deal was reached between the Dallas Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard, but unlike Jacobs and Barkley, Pollard had previously signed his franchise tender.

A native of Tulsa, OK, the 25-year-old Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022, recording 1,653 yards on 340 carries with 12 touchdowns. Jacobs is set to enter his fifth season out of Alabama.

Barkley, 26, appeared in 16 games last season, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards on 295 carries with 10 touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, the Penn State product is entering his sixth NFL campaign.

Pollard, 26, had a breakout 2022, recording his first ever 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,007 yards on 193 carries and nine TDs. The Memphis product is expected to have an increased workload in the Cowboys' offence following the release of Ezekiel Elliott.