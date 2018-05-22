ESPN released its third annual Fame 100 list on Tuesday and for the second straight year neither the NHL or MLB had a representative on the list.

The list of the 100 most famous athletes in the world is compiled based on how often an athlete's name is searched online, earnings from endorsements and social media followers.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo ranked first on the list for the third straight year, while Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was again ranked second and Barcelona's Lionel Messi ranking third. Brazilian striker Neymar and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer rounded out the top five for the second straight year.

Tiger Woods, Kevin Durant, Rafael Nadal, Stephen Curry and Phil Mickelson completed the top 10.

No NHL or MLB player made the list last year either. However, in 2016, the NHL had three representatives and the MLB had six. Alex Ovechkin ranked the highest of any athlete from either sport at No. 65, while Sidney Crosby was ranked 82nd, followed by teammate Evgeni Malkin at 92. Bryce Harper led all MLB players that year at No. 71, closely followed by Mike Trout (73) and David Ortiz (78). Miguel Cabrera ranked 88th in 2016, followed by Albert Pujos (93) and Matt Kemp (100).

This year marked the first time no Canadian made the list - Eugenie Bouchard ranked 93rd overall last year. Eighteen different sports are represented on this year's list, including cricket, swimming, boxing and table tennis.