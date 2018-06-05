'No one wants an invite anyway'

LeBron: No one wants invite to White House, neither Cavs or Warriors will go

LeBron James said neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor Golden State Warriors will go to the White House to celebrate a championship.

"I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going," he said on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' official visit. "It’s typical of him. I’m not surprised...typical of him."

James added that he learned that Trump rescinded his invitation to the Eagles just before meeting with reporters for his Game Day availability for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors won the NBA championship last spring and Trump uninvited the team after Steph Curry said he would not attend any White House ceremony.

