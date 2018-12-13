Bullock on extent of Formenton's injury: 'It's too early to tell'

There is no prognosis yet on Alex Formenton's injury with Team Canada awaiting further word after more testing and imaging Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie added Formenton is on crutches and wearing a knee brace on his right leg but Team Canada officials explained that it is protocol.

Formenton suffered a leg injury with only seconds remaining in overtime in a tuneup on Wednesday night against the U Sports All-Stars.

He hobbled off the ice in obvious pain and could not put any weight on his right leg as he was assisted by the training staff to the dressing room.

Formenton is one of 34 players in Team Canada's camp vying for one of the sports on the World Juniors roster.

In nine games with the Senators this season, the 19-year-old had one goal before being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.

He was selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.