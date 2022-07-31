TOTTENHAM, Ontario—Noah Goodwin stood tall Sunday at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open. Actually, he towered above the competition in all four rounds of the PGA TOUR Canada event to capture his first professional victory. The rookie did so in impressive fashion, finishing 17-under and winning by seven shots. He also jumped into the top five in the Fortinet Cup standings, improving 89 positions, into the No. 4 slot.

“It’s still sinking in right now. It was just kind of one of those days everything fell into place. I wouldn’t change anything about it,” Goodwin said. “The stars aligned for me this week.”

Goodwin’s margin of victory was the largest on the Canadian circuit since current PGA TOUR player Taylor Pendrith rolled to an eight-shot triumph over Kyle Mueller at the 2019 Quebec Open.

“I was just able to stay patient and give myself chances,” Goodwin said. “I wasn’t trying to force anything or get too fancy—just played some consistent golf.”

Diagnosed with a growth-hormone deficiency as a child, doctors told Goodwin he wouldn’t grow to be very big. That led to his focus on golf. The 22-year-old, 5-foot-9 155-pounder was more than big enough to post the wire-to-wire tournament title. The Texan topped the leaderboard all four days at the Woodington Lake Golf Club, becoming the first to do so on PGA TOUR Canada since Robby Shelton won the GolfBC Championship in 2017.

Goodwin’s final round featured highs and lows. Armed with a three-stroke lead when the day began, he birdied the first hole. Trouble, however, came shortly thereafter with bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6.

The response was swift and decisive. Goodwin turned things around with birdies on the next two holes and an eagle on No. 9. He moved to 17-under with a birdie on the 11th hole, extending his lead to seven.

“I was able to regroup. I came to terms with everything,” Goodwin said of his stumble midway through his opening nine. “I knew I had a game plan that was going to work, and it had been working. I just needed to kind of re-center myself with that.”

It more than sealed the deal. No serious challenges followed as he claimed the 500 Fortinet Cup points and the $36,000 paycheck. Goodwin moved to No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup standings.

Goodwin said it “was just a beautiful day out there.” Made even more memorable with his father carrying the bag.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without him,” noted Goodwin.

Lee Detmer, Cameron Sisk and Thomas Walsh tied for second, at 10-under.

“Overall it was a solid week. I have a lot to build off. Knowing I had a lot left in the tank is a really good sign,” Sisk said. “I struck it well, not as well as I can. I just didn’t make too many momentum putts that you need to make to put yourself in contention.”

Ian Holt, Trent Phillips and Danny Walker shared fifth place, at 9-under. Another group—Blake Hathcoat, Dylan Meyer and Easton Paxton—tied for eighth, at 8-under.

PGA TOUR Canada heads to Blainville, Quebec, next week. The Quebec Open begins Thursday and concludes Sunday at the Club de Golf Le Blainville.