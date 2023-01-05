The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

To make room for Vonleh, Charania adds that the Spurs will waive C/F Gorgui Dieng.

Vonleh, 27, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets ninth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Salem, Mass., native played one season with the Hornets (2014-15) before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he would play three seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18).

Vonleh later traded to the Chicago Bulls in the 2017-18 season and spent time with the New York Knicks (2018-19), Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets (2019-20), Brooklyn Nets (2020-21).

Before joining the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Vonleh spent one season in China with the Shanghai Sharks.

In his 362-game NBA career, Vonleh has averaged 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.