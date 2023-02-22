Lalonde shines as Otters hand Attack fifth consecutive loss in OHL action

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nolan Lalonde's stellar 44-save shutout led the way as the Erie Otters handed the Owen Sound Attack their fifth straight loss, 2-0 on Wednesday.

Alex Messier and Artyom Kulakov, with an empty-net goal, scored for Erie (19-29-1-4), which won its second in a row.

Carter George stopped 28-of-29 shots for Owen Sound (26-22-4-1).

The Otters are 3-4 so far through their eight-game road trip, which concludes Thursday against the Barrie Colts.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.