What's On TSN

Premier League Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Sun 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

Continental Cup of Curling: Skins Sun 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Australian Open: First Round Sun 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

Continental Cup of Curling: Skins Sun 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5