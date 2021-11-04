Mitchell Russell and Owen Van Steensel each had a goal and an assist to pace the North Bay Battalion to a 6-3 win over the Peterborough Petes in the OHL on Thursday.

In Thursday's other game, the Erie Otters knocked off the host Niagara IceDogs 6-4.

Paul Christopoulos, Josh Currie, Dalyn Wakely and Matvey Petrov also scored for North Bay (7-5-0-0) which leads the Eastern Conference. Joe Vrbetic stopped 16 of 19 shots in the Battalion's net.

Nick Lardis, Tucker Robertson and Emmett Sproule countered for Peterborough (4-6-0-0). Michael Simpson had 29 saves in a losing cause.

ERIE 6 NIAGARA 4

Connor Lockhart scored twice and had two assists for the Otters with teammate Brendan Hoffman contributing a pair of goals to the win.

The Otters scored four unanswered goals before the IceDogs could counter with three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.