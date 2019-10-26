The NWSL final comes down to the reigning champion North Carolina Courage and the Chicago Red Stars, who are gunning for their first league title.

The two teams finished 1-2 in the standings, with the Courage edging out the Red Stars by five points to earn their third consecutive NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season. In the semifinals, the Courage dispatched Reign FC 4-1. The Red Stars shut out Christine Sinclair the Portland Thorns 1-0 off a goal from Sam Kerr as they beat the Thorns for the first time since 2013.

Regular season series: The Red Stars went 2-0-1 against the Courage

Offence:

The Courage led the league in goals (54), assists (42), shots (371) and shots on goal (171). The Red Stars would finish second in all four categories with 41 goals, 28 assists, 271 shots and 130 shots on goal.

The final will boast three of the biggest scorers in the league. Kerr, the NWSL’s all-time leading goal scorer with 69 goals in 109 games, led the league for the third straight year with 18 goals in 21 matches. She netted her first NWSL playoff goal on Sunday against the Thorns.

The Courage counter with Lynn Williams, who had 12 goals in 23 matches and Kristen Hamilton who was tied for third with nine along with Sinclair and Utah’s Amy Rodriguez. Debinha netted eight for the Courage while Crystal Dunn had seven.

All five of the 2019 NWSL MVP candidates will play in this game. Debinha, Williams and Hamilton were all nominated for the Courage, while Kerr and Yuki Nagasato are up for the Red Stars.

Overall, the Courage’s offence is more spread out through the roster, with five players registering more than five goals this season. The Red Stars rely far more heavily on Kerr for goals as she was responsible for nearly 43 per cent of the team’s markers. The next highest goal scorer on the team is Nagasato with eight. No other player on the roster had more than three.

Defence:

The Courage allowed the fewest goals in the league with 24. The Red Stars again finished second to them with 28 goals allowed. The Courage have the reigning defender of the year in Abby Erceg, plus Jaelene Hinkle and Abby Dahlkemper, who started every game for the Women’s World Cup winning USWNT.

The Red Stars have 2019 defender of year nominee Casey Short leading the way along with the USWNT’s Julie Ertz and Tierna Davidson on their back end.

In goal, it’s Alyssa Naeher versus Canadian Stephanie Labbé. Labbé started 17 games in her first season for the Courage with 14 wins and eight clean sheets allowing 11 goals. Naeher played 15 games with seven clean sheets and nine wins while allowing 15 goals.

Naeher played every minute as the starting goalkeeper for the USWNT at the Women’s World Cup, including a 2-0 shutout over the Netherlands in the final. Labbé, the only Canadian player on either team, was not with the Courage when they captured the title last season but has played in high-pressure moments before, including the Olympics.

X-factors:

The Red Stars have a lot of momentum coming off a huge win against the stacked Thorns after being eliminated in the semifinal four years in a row, including in the last two seasons by the Courage. This is the team’s first ever appearance in the NWSL final. They have arguably the best player in the world in Kerr, who is a threat any time she steps on the field and has four goals against the Courage this season. The Red Stars also have the distinction of being the only team the Courage was unable to win against this season.

The Courage has championship experience on their side as the reigning champions and winners of the NWSL Shield the last three years. No team has won back-to-back championships since now-defunct FC Kansas City did it in 2014 and 2015. They return 16 players from 2018’s championship squad and have the advantage of hosting the final on their home field, Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, where the Courage own an 8-0-4 record in 2019.