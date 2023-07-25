Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg was pulled from Norway's game against Switzerland moments before kickoff.

Hegerberg, 28, injured her groin during warmup, according to the team doctor from the team's official Twitter account.

The star striker is appearing for Norway for the first time in five years after she sat out in protest of the inequality between men's and women's football

Hegerberg leads Norway with 42 goals in international tournaments.

She also won the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2018 and the UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2016.