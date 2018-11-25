LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won Sunday's men's World Cup super-G in Lake Louise, Alta.

Jansrud's super-G victory was the third of his career and the second in as many years at the ski resort west of Calgary.

He posted a time of one minute 33.52 seconds.

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria was second in 1:33.66. Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland placed third in 1:33.73.

Dustin Cook of Ottawa was the top Canadian in 16th.