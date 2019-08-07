HAMMONDS PLAINS, N.S. — Norway's William Buhl will carry a five-stroke lead into the final round of the Canadian men's amateur golf championship.

The 22-year-old University of Arkansas student shot a 3-under 67 in the third round on Wednesday at Glen Arbour Golf Course and is 8 under for the tournament.

Buhl, who led by two entering the third round, is now five strokes up on American Luke Kluver.

"I was telling myself 'be patient' the whole time," said Buhl, just the second Norwegian to play in the Canadian amateur in its 115-year history.

"I've got the lead. There are two guys behind me, but at the same time, I wanted to play aggressive. I'm not going to change anything — that's not the kind of person I am and that's not the kind of player I am."

Julien Sale of Gatineau, Que., is the top Canadian at 2 under. He's tied with American Jacob Eklund for third.

Canadian national junior team member Johnny Travale, an 18-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., is fifth at 1 under after shooting a 66 on Thursday.

The winner will earn an exemption into the 2019 U.S. amateur championship and the 2020 RBC Canadian Open.