COURCHEVEL, France — Federica Brignone edged first-run leader Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday, while Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin placed 17th.

Brignone trailed Holtmann by 0.13 seconds in third place after the opening run but the Italian posted the fifth-fastest time in the second to win by four-hundredths.

It was Brignone’s 11th career World Cup win and sixth in GS, but first in more than a year.

Holtmann stepped on a World Cup podium for the first time, in her third year on the circuit.

Brignone’s Italian teammate, Marta Bassino, who won the previous GS in Killington last month, was second after the first leg but dropped to seventh.

Wendy Holdener trailed Brignone by 0.44 in third for her first career podium in the discipline.

Shiffrin failed to match the pace of the leading racers in both runs and finished 1.65 behind in 17th.

Shiffrin skipped a parallel slalom in St. Moritz on Sunday to rest and prepare for the races in France this week, which continue with a downhill and an Alpine combined in Val d’Isere this weekend.

While the American lost her lead in the GS season ranking to Brignone, she remained well on top of the overall standings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports