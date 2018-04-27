Not much time for Reds to get over CCL heartbreak

Toronto FC will look to quickly turn the page after falling in penalty kicks in the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday.

The Reds resume their MLS regular-season schedule against the Chicago Fire on Saturday at BMO Field as they look to begin the climb out of the basement of the Eastern Conference. The match comes just three days after Toronto posted a 2-1 win over Chivas in Guadalajara, Mexico, to tie the two-leg CCL final. only to fall 4-2 in penalty kicks.

"In a way, yes. It's good to get your mind off (Wednesday) and try to win another game, but physically it's not easy," said Dutch defender Gregory van der Wiel. "It was a difficult game, travelling, and within two days already the next game."

Toronto is 1-4-0 in MLS play this season and have earned just three of a possible 15 points.

Injury troubles further complicate matters for the Reds as their trek through the CCL took its toll on regulars in the lineup. Chris Mavinga and Nick Hagglund missed Wednesday's game with hamstring injuries, Drew Moore and Eriq Zavaleta are nursing quad issues, Justin Morrow missed the game with a calf injury and Jozy Altidore left the game against Chivas in the 71st minute due to injury.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney didn't want to get into specifics on Friday, but is expecting some of the injured to be available for selection against Chicago.

"Potentially. We'll see," he said. "It's obviously a quick turnaround, we had some guys who were really close on Wednesday, but we'll see as we go into tomorrow."

The defence of their MLS Cup championship has got off to a less than ideal start for the Reds, who have conceded 11 goals through the first five games while scoring just five times. But recent history suggests there's still time for Toronto to compete for the Supporters' Shield.

Last season TFC opened with just one win through its first six games before a meeting with the Chicago Fire on April 21, 2017. The Reds defeated the Fire 3-1 at BMO Field beginning a stretch of six straight wins.

"All of our attention now is trying to make up the ground and try to get back in the Supporters' Shield race," said Vanney. "We've got a lot of work to do, but we're OK with that work.

"It starts Saturday. I'm very pleased where the group is at mentally when we got together as a group."

Chicago (2-3-1) comes to Toronto following a 2-1 win over the Red Bulls last Saturday at in New Jersey. The Fire are seventh in the Eastern Conference table with six games played.

Serbian forward Nemanja Nikolic, with five goals in his first six games, leads the Fire's offence.

"They've been playing in virtually a back five with (Bastian) Schweinsteiger in the middle and obviously he's a very good passer, good at orchestrating the game," said Vanney. "They like to spread out the field and create a lot of spaces that forces you to have to defend over large areas.

"Some good players in the midfield and Nikolic is always looking to get behind. He's a guy who is always thinking goal first and he’s looking to stretch out the back line."

Toronto won both meetings between the two clubs last season by a combined 6-2 margin. The Reds have a 7-4-3 record against Chicago all-time at home.

"Quick turnaround, but we're ready to go," said defender Ashtone Morgan. "MLS Cup is one of our goals for the year so it's another opportunity for us to get back on the pitch and win a trophy."