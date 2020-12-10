Week 14 of the NFL Season kicks off Thursday night with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams, but before we get to the action, let’s take a look at some betting odds around the league.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Alex Smith -5000

Ben Roethlisberger +1200

When Alex Smith was sent into action during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, this award became his to lose.

Smith, 36, has made a remarkable return to the field after suffering a devastating leg injury in 2018 that ended his season and forced him to miss all of 2019.

But Smith has done so much more than just play a few snaps in relief in Week 5. By Week 10, he was named the starter and has gone 3-1 in his four starts.

His wins over Cincinnati, Dallas and Pittsburgh have given the Washington Football Team a chance in the NFC East (more on that later), and his 68.7 completion percentage would be the second highest of his career.

After having his 2019 season come to an end with an elbow injury, Ben Roethlisberger was at the top of the list for betting odds – alongside Cam Newton - to win the award at the start of the year.

He has since led the Steelers to a 11-1 record after 13 weeks and is looking stellar with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions as Pittsburgh sits atop the division and pushes for the top seed in the AFC.

But Smith’s play, alongside his story, makes this an easy choice, and his current price of -5000 translates to a 98 per cent implied win probability.

NFC East Odds:

Giants: -150

Football Team: +140

Eagles: +1600

Cowboys: +3000

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants started the season 1-7 and currently lead the division just four games later.

The Giants have found their stride, picking up four-straight wins and are coming off the heels of an impressive 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

New York ends the season with games against the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Smith and the Football Team take on the San Francisco 49ers, Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Eagles to finish the season.

After dropping both games to the Giants this season, Washington will need to find a way to surpass the Giants in record as they both sit at 5-7 with New York owning the tiebreaker.

And with just four games left in the season, the Eagles have turned to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team looks to run the table and end the season 7-8-1 hoping to sneak into the playoffs.

AFC Winner Odds:

Chiefs -110

Steelers +400

Bills +800

Ravens +1200

Colts, Titans, Browns +1500

The Kansas City Chiefs became favourites to win the AFC for the first time since losing to the Vegas Raiders after the Steelers lost to the Washington Football Team.

Currently, the Steelers still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look better than ever and have four winnable games left on their schedule.

If the Chiefs can run the table, Pittsburgh would need to do the same to finish 15-1 and clinch the first-round bye.

But the Steelers’ schedule isn’t friendly as they have matchups with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

Outside of the top two teams, Vegas isn’t giving much of a chance to the 9-3 Bills and Browns, who sit at +800 and +1500.

Meanwhile, the 7-5 Ravens end their season with three-straight games against teams under .500 and have been given a better chance than the Browns at +1200.

The Tennessee Titans are battling for the AFC South division right now and showed last year that all they have to do is make the playoffs to have a chance.

With Derrick Henry running the way he is, anything is possible for the Titans.

They are an interesting number at +1500.

Jets to go 0-16

Yes: -120

No: +100

This article was one play away from not having to include this prop as the New York Jets blew their best chance at a win thus far on Sunday.

And for the first time all season, Vegas now has the Jets as favourites to become just the third team in NFL history to go 0-16.

The schedule has done New York no favours as they end the season against four teams that need wins.

This week they travel to Seattle, who look to get back on track after losing to the New York Giants last week.

Seattle opened as a 13.5-point favourite in this game and the early lines indicate that the Los Angeles Rams will open as almost a two-touchdown favourite in Week 15 when they host the Jets.

In Week 16, New York will play their final home game of the season as they host Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

With the AFC North almost out of reach, and such a tight playoff race, the Browns will need the win over New York to maintain their wild card spot ahead of a Week 17 matchup against Pittsburgh.

While the Browns take on the Steelers in Week 17, Sam Darnold and the Jets and will travel to Foxborough to take on Cam Newton and the Patriots.

The Patriots season could possibly come down to this Week 17 matchup.

After looking at the Jets schedule, it’s hard to find a win.