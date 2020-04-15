The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady. The Buffalo Bills traded for Stefon Diggs. The Houston Texans traded away DeAndre Hopkins.

With the NFL Draft right around the corner and going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this off-season has already given us more twists and turns than anybody could have predicted. The Super Bowl LV futures markets can provide some unique insight into the impact of the most significant off-season player moves.

Here is a look at the notable risers and fallers in the Super Bowl LV futures betting markets.

Risers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1100

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds to win Super Bowl LV have shifted from +5800 in early February to +1100 currently

The Buccaneers were a +5800 longshot to win Super Bowl LV in early February. Within hours of the news that TB12 was headed to TB, the Buccaneers went from +5800 to +1600 odds.

Since then, “Tompa Bay” has been bet to +1100 to win it all. For all of the heat he took following an early playoff exit in his final year with the New England Patriots, Brady’s addition instantly made the Buccaneers a top-five Super Bowl contender in the futures market.

Brady will be 43 in August. However, he still produced the 12th-best quarterback grade in the NFL last season per Pro Football Focus. That was playing within a Patriots offence that had several significant issues.

Now, Brady inherits one of the most talented receiving cores in the NFL. While the focus is on Brady and the offence, it’s important to keep in mind that the Tampa Bay defence ranked fifth in DVOA last season – third when adjusted for strength of schedule. From an afterthought in the loaded NFC to a legitimate championship contender, the Buccaneers are the biggest pre-draft riser in the Super Bowl futures markets.

Buffalo Bills +2200

Brady’s AFC East exit impacted more than just the team he signed with. While the Patriots are expected to take a step back, the Bills are the second-biggest riser in the Super Bowl futures market.

After the additions of John Brown and Cole Beasley paid off last season, general manager Brandon Beane went all-in with the acquisition of a true No. 1 wide receiver in Diggs.

With an improved offence and a defence that ranked sixth in DVOA last season, Buffalo is one of the most complete teams in the AFC on paper. Can Josh Allen take advantage and lead the Bills on a championship run in his third season? Buffalo has shifted from a +4000 long shot in early February to +2200 to win Super Bowl LV.

Indianapolis Colts +2800

The additions of Philip Rivers and DeForest Buckner helped move Indianapolis from +4250 to +2800 to win it all.

Last season, the Colts were able to grind out seven wins after the sudden retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck in the preseason. This year, there is a lot more optimism surrounding a franchise that believes Rivers is a big enough upgrade to make something special happen in Indianapolis.

Will the $25-million gamble GM Chris Ballard made on Rivers pay off?

Fallers

New England Patriots +2200

Brady’s exit delivered a serious blow to New England’s Super Bowl stock. However, the downgrade still wasn’t as drastic as most might have expected.

Although they went from +900 to +2200, the Patriots still have the third-best odds to win it all in the AFC behind only the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, some sportsbooks still have New England at better odds to win the AFC East than the rival Bills.

Even with the fewest dollars committed to the quarterback position in the league, the Patriots are still right up against the salary cap limit. The lack of financial flexibility will make it that much more difficult for Bill Belichick to upgrade a roster that is already worse than the team that lost to the Tennessee Titans in last season’s AFC wild-card round.

Los Angeles Chargers +4000

The Chargers were on the short list of potential destinations for Brady. When they failed to land the six-time Super Bowl champion, their odds to win it all fell from +3000 to +5550.

General manager Tom Telesco’s off-season has been highlighted by the additions of Chris Harris Jr., Linval Joseph, Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner. However, he and head coach Anthony Lynn won’t confront their most important decision of the spring until they are on the clock with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Will Los Angeles take a quarterback at six? According to Lynn, Tyrod Taylor is “in the driver’s seat” to start. At least for now, the Chargers have settled in at +4000 to win Super Bowl LV.

Houston Texans +5000

Brady to Tampa Bay would have been the most shocking move of the off-season if it weren’t for one of his former coaches stealing the spotlight.

Bill O’Brien’s decision to trade Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals was undoubtedly the biggest head-scratcher of the spring. With all due respect to Brady, Hopkins was easily the best player to change teams and he wasn’t even a free agent.

According to PFF’s WAR model, the Patriots were the only NFL team to take a bigger hit than the Texans this off-season. Houston’s Super Bowl futures stock has plummeted from +3500 to +5000 odds.

*All current odds are as listed by Bodog on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.