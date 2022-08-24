'Nothing is impossible' mentality carries host Denmark into women’s worlds With the 2022 edition of the women’s world hockey championship getting underway on Thursday, the host Danish team is feeling proud and excited to play on home ice after making their debut in the top division of the worlds just last year in Calgary.

Just a few years ago, Denmark’s women’s hockey team had never played in the top division of the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Now, they’re hosting the tournament.

“I'm very happy and proud that we get the chance to play on home ice and show the Danish people who we are and what we’re made of,” captain Josefine Jakobsen said.

The 2022 edition of the world championship gets underway Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The host country is in Group B along with Sweden, Czechia, Germany and Hungary.

“It’s a big honour,’ Jakobsen told TSN about hosting the women’s worlds. “I never thought that was going to happen in my lifetime. So, we have to be proud and excited, just playing in front of little girls from Denmark, showing that nothing is impossible.”

The Danish team made its debut in the top division of the women’s worlds last year in Calgary. Denmark earned its promotion after finishing second in the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division 1A, but had to wait two more years for its debut in the top tournament due to cancellations from COVID.

While the Danes lost all four games at last year’s world championship and finished 10th, they were saved from relegation since the lower-level tournaments were all cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I think we just wanted to go there and do our best,” Jakobsen said. “It didn't turn out very well, but we were lucky to have another chance this year. I think we have learned a lot, even though we lost a lot of games.”

Jakobsen, who has been with the national team for more than a decade, said one of the biggest lessons was witnessing first-hand the various skill levels of elite-calibre teams.

“You have to be ready all the time – [any] small mistakes and you will get punished,” she said.

Denmark heads into this tournament with a few changes, most notably behind the bench, where Bjorn Edlund is taking over from Peter Elander.

Elander had been with the team since 2019 and helped lead Denmark to unprecedented heights. He worked on implementing changes to Denmark’s tactical approach to the game.

“Instead of just ‘hang in there and survive,’ we tried to take the game to the opponent, and our forechecking system worked really, really well,” Elander told TSN.

Elander, who coached Sweden to an Olympic silver medal in 2006, points to the impact of assistant coach Tim Bothwell, who also moved on from the team earlier this year. Bothwell played more than 500 games in the NHL with the New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Hartford Whalers.

“With Tim Bothwell coming in, we integrated a lot of what NHL players or NHL teams do tactically in forechecking, the offensive zone, movement from D,” Elander said. “So, we didn't have to play as many minutes in our own end, as maybe happens when you go up one level.”

Although the 2021 world championship didn’t go Denmark’s way, the team found success a few months later when they qualified for their first-ever Olympic Games.

Denmark had flirted with Olympic qualification before. In 2013, it came down to the final game of qualifiers between the Danes and Japan, with the winner moving on to the Sochi Games. The Japanese came out on top, 5-0.

In qualifiers for the Beijing Games, Denmark needed a single point in its final game against Germany. Trailing 2-0 at one point, the Danes battled back to tie the game and then forced a shootout, where they would ultimately lose.

“It was an unreal moment,” said Jakobsen, who finished with four points in three games during qualifiers. “We lost in a shootout, but for us, it was like winning the game. We never gave up, and that's the mentality we have to bring – nothing is impossible.”

Denmark played in Group B at the Beijing Games with Japan, Czechia, Sweden and China. All but China will be in Denmark’s group again for this year’s world championship.

The Danes lost their first two games against China and Japan, but recorded a massive 3-2 victory against Czechia, a quarter-finalist at last year’s women’s worlds. Danish goalie Cassandra Repstock-Romme made 30 saves to preserve the win.

“We played a heroic game,” Elander said. “Cassandra Repstock-Romme in net was unreal good. She was world class in that game.”

With three points in the bank, it once again came down to the final game for Denmark – a win against Sweden would secure them a spot in the quarter-finals. Tied 1-1 in the second period, the Swedes took the lead with four minutes left in the frame and sealed the win with an empty netter.

“I think we should have won that game,” Elander said. “I think Denmark played better than Sweden. If you said that 10 years ago, that would have been unheard of.

“We had more puck possession. We had more offensive zone time. But I think that something hampered us. We played really hard for a tough game against Czechia just 20 hours before, so the sharpness wasn't there.”

Although Denmark was once again on the outside looking in, for Jakobsen – who led the team with four points in the tournament – just being able to compete at the Olympics is a memory she’ll cherish.

“We know we were there to play hockey, but you also have to be realistic. We don't know if you're there in four years again. So, I'm happy we got to experience that,” she said.

In preparation for this year’s world championship, Denmark played a pair of exhibition games against two of the top three teams in the world: Canada and Finland. Although they were lopsided losses (14-1 and 8-0, respectively), Jakobsen believes they were invaluable experiences.

“Obviously, you have to be honest. We knew going into the game, we were not going to win,” she said. “So, you have to focus on other things, and that's what we did – little things like winning battles, keeping the score down, and obviously trying to get some shots on goal.”

While Denmark may not be favoured in the tournament, they believe they can compete with any of the other four teams in Group B.

“We're not the most fancy, skilled hockey team,” Jakobsen said. “We work hard for each other, and that's why we're here today. We stick together as a team and do it as a group.”