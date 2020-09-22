The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced on Tuesday that this weekend's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, NC is postponed after a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak among the squad.

Team physician Dr. Matt Leiszler confirmed seven positive tests from the 94 administered on Monday. The team says the seven players in question are now in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

The team also announced a pause in all football-related activities until further testing is completed. The Irish currently have 13 players in isolation with 10 of them in quarantine.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

The team says consultations with both the ACC and Wake Forest have started to find a replacement date for the game.

The Irish (2-0) are coming off of a 52-0 win over South Florida last Saturday.