Nottingham Forest is about to see its first Premier League action in 24 seasons next month, but Richie Laryea might not be there to experience it.

The Athletic's Paul Taylor and Daniel Taylor report that the Canada right-back will be made available for loan.

Laryea, 27, joined Forest in January from Toronto FC and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Steve Cooper's team, but has found playing time hard to come by. He played a total of 120 minutes over five Championship appearances with a single start.

With the World Cup coming in November, playing time for Laryea heading into the tournament will be essential.

A product of Mississauga, Ont.'s Sigma FC academy, Laryea came to Major League Soccer through the MLS SuperDraft, taken with the seventh overall selection by Orlando City of the 2016 draft out of Akron. After the Lions did not offer Laryea a new deal following the 2018 season, he joined his hometown team.

With TFC, Laryea emerged as a first-choice player for both club and country, making 67 league appearances across three seasons for the Reds.

Internationally, Laryea received his first senior cap in 2019 and has gone on to make 30 appearances for John Herdman's team and was a key fixture in Canada's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Forest's season-opening match is set for August 6 at Newcastle United.