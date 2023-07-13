After a massive squad overhaul last summer as they returned to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest looks poised to enter the transfer market again.

The Times' Charlotte Duncker reports the team is working on deals for Manchester United's Sweden winger Anthony Elanga and free-agent winger Willian.

Willian, 34, spent last season at Fulham where he scored five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. The former Brazil international has a wealth of Premier League experience, having spent seven seasons at Chelsea and another at Arsenal.

In his time in England, Willian has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the 2019 Europa League title.

Internationally, he was capped 70 times by the Selecao and appeared at a pair of World Cups.

Elanga, 21, is a product of the United academy and made his first team debut in May 2021. He made 26 appearances across all competitions last season, finding playing time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag.

Internationally, he received his first senior cap from Sweden in 2022 and has made 12 appearances.

Everton is also believed to be interested in Elanga's services.

Duncker notes that Forest continues to work on its goalkeeping situation, as well. The team's No. 1 last season was England 'keeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United. It is thought that Forest remains interested in a permanent deal for Henderson, but that is unlikely to come to fruition until the Red Devils complete the signing of Cameroon international Andre Onana from Inter.