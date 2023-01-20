Djokovic the name to watch in Day 6 action of the Australian Open on TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the last Canadian standing as of Day 6 at the Australian Open, as Denis Shapovalov fell against Hubert Hurkacz (7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3) on Thursday.

He will return to action on Saturday, while Friday features matches with the fourth-ranked player on both the men's and women's side of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic will take on Grigor Dimitrov, while Caroline Garcia - who eliminated Canada's Leylah Fernandez on Wednesday - will battle Laura Siegemund.

Watch the action LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can also view multiple streams at once with the TSN Multiplex.

Here are some of the matches to look forward to on the schedule:

Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Djokovic, who owns the record for Australian Open titles with nine in his career, toppled Enzo Couacaud of France on Day 4 (6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-0) to advance to the third round.

He will battle with Dimitrov of Bulgaria, an opponent he has seen many times through his career. Djokovic has a 9-1 record in head-to-head matches against Dimitrov, with the most recent victory coming in the semi-final of the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris in 2019.

Dimitrov, the 27th-ranked player on the men's side, reached the third round by rolling past Serbian Laslo Dere (6-3, 6-2, 6-0) on Wednesday.

This match is scheduled to take place at 3:00am EST / 12:00am PST.

Caroline Garcia vs. Laura Siegemund

Garcia, the fourth-ranked player in the WTA, will take on Germany's Siegemund.

The Spanish star advanced to the third round by defeating Canada's Fernandez on Wednesday (7-6 (7-5), 7-5).

Meanwhile, Siegemund, who is currently ranked 158th in the WTA circuit, faces an uphill battle against Garcia. She advanced to the third round by topping 27th-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu in come-from-behind fashion (5-7, 7-5, 6-3) on Wednesday.

In their only professional meeting, Garcia cruised by Siegemund (6-3, 6-1) at the French Open in 2021.

This match is also scheduled to take place at 3:00am EST / 12:00am PST.