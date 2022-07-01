1h ago
Djokovic cruises Round of 16 with win over Kecmanovic
Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court.
TSN.ca Staff
Djokovic cruises into last 16 at All England Club
The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club.
The top-seeded Serb will next face Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.