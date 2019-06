Djokovic wins in straight sets, off to 4th round

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is into the fourth round of the French Open without dropping a set.

Djokovic never lost control in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over 147th-ranked Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso and will next play either 13th-seeded Borna Coric or Jan-Lennard Struff.