Setting The Pick – Monday Night NBA Best Bets In betting, it’s commonly accepted the closing line usually is the right line. The sportsbooks open with a number, sharp players take a side, and the line gets adjusted all the way up until tip-off to reflect the sharp money.

It’s an effective way to evaluate the quality of your bets regardless of outcome.



For today’s best bets in the NBA, let’s look at three moving lines that are worth considering.



Orlando at Indiana



These two teams play the second of a back-to-back tonight.



The line opened -7.0 for the Pacers and currently floats around -6.5.



First let’s start with the arguments in Indiana’s favour.



The Pacers were on an incredible nine-game cover streak prior to their 1-point victory over Orlando Saturday night.



Tyrese Haliburton has taken a major leap averaging a nightly 20-10 double-double and rightfully sits Top-3 in MIP pricing.



But Orlando nearly won their Friday night contest, leading the majority of that game.



There have been 17 back-to-backs this season, and with the exception of two mini-series that had double-digit spreads, these back-to-backs have been split 10 out of 15 times.



Orlando and Indiana aren’t too far off skill-wise. They both were projected for the bottom of the East and have a few years before seriously becoming contenders.



Even if the Magic don’t take one back, I think the game stays close enough to cover the spread.



The play: Orlando +6.5



Atlanta at Cleveland



The game total has drifted up to 226 after opening at 224.5.



The Hawks and Cavs are the 8th and 9th highest-scoring teams in the NBA and combine for 231 points a night.



Both squads are 10-6. Both are young up-and-coming teams. Both will look at tonight as a statement win in terms of Eastern Conference pecking order.



While the Cavs have a defensive identity, it’s their offence which has surprised (5th best offensive rating).

Over the course of their recent five-game losing streak, their offence remained in the top half as their defence sank to dead last.



Donovan Mitchell has an effective field-goal percentage in the 92nd percentile as per Cleaning The Glass and Darius Garland had a 40-point and 50-point performance over his last four games.



Darius Garland has 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AqjSJqWZQb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 14, 2022



Atlanta loves to get up and down the court with the 6th fastest pace this season.



Expect them to break off in transition often to avoid the Cavs’ twin towers – Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.



The play: ATL at CLE o226



The Giannis Bounceback



Missing three games throughout November due to left knee soreness, Antetokounmpo find himself in a mini-slump and Milwaukee’s record reflects that.



Bucks October Record: 6-0

Bucks November Record: 5-4



Giannis October scoring: 33.8 ppg

Giannis November scoring: 25.2 ppg



The boiling point of his woes surfaced post-game after Friday’s loss to Philly.



After Giannis finished the game 4-15 from the free throw line, he stayed to work on his shot.



(via dem389/TW) pic.twitter.com/Gwvta00Fnd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 19, 2022



On top of that incident, there was an altercation between him and 76er, Montrezl Harrell, putting more attention on The Greek Freak’s free-throw shooting yips.



He’s taken 84 attempts from the line over six games and hit at a 54.8 clip. That’s Shaquille O’Neal territory.



Judging from the post-game reps, you know it’s bothering the two-time MVP.



Giannis hasn’t cleared 30 points in five straight games and it’s been mainly due to low minutes (31.4 mpg) and the free-throws. But all those games featured premier rim protectors, where Giannis gets most of his shots up.



Even with Portland performing above expectations on defence this season, Jusuf Nurkic is the weakest centre Giannis has faced over this stretch.



It’s not like Giannis isn’t shooting either. He owns the NBA’s highest usage rate in November.



His point prop is trending up.



The play: Giannis o29.5 points