Now We Go: Don’t Overthink Things Can I be honest? I hate the board this week. I look at it, and it repulses me. There was a time in my life when it meant something to watch the Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. Now, it’s just a cold and sad reminder of what we used to have, what moments we used to share, in Boston, and how we’ll never have them again.

Can I be honest? I hate the board this week.

I look at it, and it repulses me.

There was a time in my life when it meant something to watch the Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.

Usually, it felt like the No. 1 seed was on the line, a preview of what we’d see in the AFC Championship game.

Now, it’s just a cold and sad reminder of what we used to have, what moments we used to share, in Boston, and how we’ll never have them again.

But enough about me, let’s get to the football and my guy P.J. Walker.

Just because I don’t love the board doesn’t mean I haven’t found a few winners.

By the way, I got a great feeling about the Underdog Parlay this week.

Now We Go Week 9 Picks

Carolina Panthers +7

Three-Leg Moneyline Parlay +323

—

Chasing Offence

Joe Burrow has played 11 games in the NFL without Ja’Marr Chase.

He’s 2-8-1.

Yes, I know 10 of those games came in Burrow’s rookie season, but still, the thought went through my head Monday night: “What is Joe Burrow going to do without Ja’Marr Chase?”

The thought consumed me, and before I knew it, I was betting the Browns on the Moneyline.

Without Chase, I worry about the ceiling of this offence.

So many times, we’ve seen Chase break a big play out of nothing; he’s also a threat deep and steals a ton of the attention away from the secondary receivers on the team.

With Chase out of the lineup, Burrow needed others to step up, and nobody has.

The 13 points scored last week were a season-low and the lowest number of points scored by Cincinnati, with Burrow under centre for a full game since Week 10 of his rookie season, the last time he played in the NFL without Ja’Marr Chase.

Interesting.

On the flip side, we have a Carolina Panthers team that is the definition of free rolling.

P.J. Walker has made good on his opportunity to start in the NFL and has only one interception with 80 attempts this season after being picked off eight times on his first 122 throws in the NFL.

And if Carolina can have another good game on the ground, the team has rushed for 165-plus yards in back-to-back weeks, I like them to keep this game tight and have a chance late to sneak out a win.

Win Three Games, Make +323 (Dolphins+Vikings+Ravens)

A simple three-leg parlay, what could go wrong?

A simple three-leg parlay with three road favourites, what could go wrong?

Taking a favourite on the road is always a bit tough for me. Taking three of them in the same parlay feels outrageous.

However, I like Miami’s chances of getting a win in Chicago this week.

And I think Kirk Cousins will be an inspired man back in Washington this week.

If we’re able to get those two early wins, it’ll be nice going to sleep Sunday night holding this ticket with the Baltimore Ravens needing a win in New Orleans to cash this bad boy.

And between you and me, I think the Ravens should get that win on Monday. Lamar in prime time, watch out!

Underdog Parlay: Panthers, Falcons, Jaguars, Rams +4201

Need I say more about the Panthers?

I like this Atlanta team. I think they’re playing with some house money this week against a Chargers team that you never know what to expect from them.

This week, I’m banking on the Falcons riding the good vibes of stealing a win last week.